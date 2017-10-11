Vandals damage CL properties with graffiti

The Clear Lake Police Department is investigating 10 reports of vandalism that occurred over the weekend (Friday, Oct. 6, through Monday, Oct. 9).

According to Police Chief Pete Roth, nine out of the 10 incidents were graffiti and appear to have been completed by the same person of persons.

“They have similar elements, such as language, style, drawings and message. The damage was done using a permanent-type marker or spray paint. No threats were made,” stated Roth. The other report of vandalism was physical damage to an exterior door that appears unrelated, he added.

According to police reports about the nine graffiti incidents, the damage was on exterior doors and walls to three businesses, inside three public restrooms maintained by the City of Clear Lake, the common area in an apartment building and on the exterior of one vehicle.

Costs for repairing the damage continue to be compiled, according to Roth.

“Preliminary estimates total over $3,000, which classifies it as a Criminal Mischief 2nd, a Class D Felony. However this could change as costs of repairs become known,” he said.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents, or to report newly discovered damage, contact the Clear Lake Police Department at 641-357-2186.