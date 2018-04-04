Two vehicle crash on I-35 sends victims to hospital, closes road

(Above) Clear Lake firefighters Aaron Forsythe (standing) and Jim Finstad (kneeling) prepare to help a Mason City firefighter move a passenger after the vehicle she was riding in was struck from behind on Interstate 35.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

Travel on Good Friday was interrupted by a multiple vehicle collision just north of Clear Lake.

Interstate 35 south bound between mile marker 194 and 197 was closed for about an hour and one-half Friday, March 30, as emergency workers evacuated five persons from vehicles and cleared the site.

The Iowa State Patrol has not issued an official report on the accident, however, those at the scene say a female driver was experiencing a medical problem and had pulled her vehicle to the shoulder of the Interstate. A semi trailer was following the car and as it changed lanes another vehicle approaching collided with the first vehicle and flipped over.

The first car sustained heavy damage and the jaws of life were needed on the passenger side of the vehicle. Air-med was initially notified to respond to the accident, but was stopped when no injuries appeared life-threatening.

The Interstate was closed from around noon to around 1:30 p.m., backing up traffic for a couple of miles.

No other details are available from the Iowa State Patrol.