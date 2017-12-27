Two arrested, charged with pot growing operation

Clear Lake police arrested two Clear Lake residents suspected of housing a marijuana growing operation.

On Monday, Dec. 18, Clear Lake police investigators arrested James L. Thornton, age 69, and Penny S. Frenz, 56. The pair was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Drug Tax Stamp, Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

All of the charges are a Class D Felony, except the drug paraphernalia charge which is a Simple Misdemeanor.

The arrests stem from a comprehensive narcotics investigation into a possible marijuana grow operation in the 700 block of North 5th Place, Clear Lake.

Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby said officers and investigators executed a search warrant at the residence at approximately 2:30 p.m. and located items consistent with the growing and manufacturing of marijuana.

More than 300 grams of marijuana ready for consumption was also found inside the home.

At the time the search warrant was executed, Frenz was attempting to flush the drugs down the toilet, according to Captain Colby.

The investigation involved the coordinated efforts of the North Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Thornton and Frenz are being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $15,000 bond.

Criminal charges are merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.