Titan Pro employee accused of fraud

A Buffalo Center, Iowa man has been accused of stealing more than $318,000 from a Clear Lake business.

Richard Wubben was charged in U.S. District Court with mail fraud. A court filing on Wednesday, April 12, indicated he intends to enter a guilty plea.

Wubben is alleged to have sold seeds, farm chemicals and other agricultural products for Titan Pro, but never paid the company. He worked as a sales specialist for Titan Pro from Oct. 14, 2014 to Dec. 8, 2015.

According to the prosecution, Titan Pro introduced a new inventory management system in 2015 to track products used by its sales associates. It was discovered the inventory Wubben said he was housing in a Buffalo Center building was missing. The missing inventory was valued at $318,485.

Court documents state Wubben would direct customers to make payments for products directly to him.

A representative of Titan Pro said the company had no comment on the case when contacted by telephone.

Wubben could not be reached for comment.