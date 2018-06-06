This old House takes visitors back in time.

(Above) Carolyn and Saleem AbuJoborah stand outside The White House on the Hill, located at 1100 S. Shore Dr. The older home was purchased by the couple to be used as a rental property for summer guests. -Reporter photo

by Michelle Watson

Tourists visiting Clear Lake now have an opportunity to experience what lake life was like in the 1950s. Thanks to Saleem and Carolyn AbuJoborah, guests that stay at White House on the Hill, located at 1100 S. Shore Dr., can take a step back in time. The couple, who live right next door to the home, purchased it with the intent of turning it into a bed and breakfast. After a lot of cleaning and some updates, the AbuJorahs booked their first renters in July of 2017.

Renters can now enjoy the rich history of the home, which was built in 1938 by the Palmer family. The home was passed down through the years to various family members, including the Hayes’ in 1943 and the Farrells in 1991. The Farrell family owned the Bluebird Bus Line, which explains why many of the home’s decorations feature bluebirds. The home was only used for a couple of weeks every summer for the family to gather and enjoy some lake living.

The AbuJobarahs purchased the home from the Farrells last June. The property was sold with many pieces that were original to the home, including furniture, china, carpets, book cases and other memorabilia. The quaint cottage style of the home is reminiscent of the 1950s, right down to the floor coverings, painted ceilings and curtains.

“There were some interesting pieces left behind,” said Carolyn. “In addition to some beautiful furniture, we inherited some unique Buddy Holly memorabilia, including books and souvenir cups that have pictures of the crash scene on them.”

Another indication the home is from another era is the maid’s quarters and separate stairway for servants. The dinner bell that still hangs in the dining room was used by the maids to notify the house occupants that meals were being served.

Another rarity of the home is that it sits on an acre of land, which is very uncommon in the heart of town. The land allows for extra parking space and more room for renters to enjoy games and outdoor living.

The home features five bedrooms and sleeps 14. The AbuJorborahs added some nice features to the outside of the home, including a seating area and a large firepit.

“The biggest project was getting the overgrown landscaping done that faces South Shore,” said Saleem. To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition