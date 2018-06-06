Theiss named Clear Lake’s July 4 parade Grand Marshal

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July Committee has announced that David Theiss has been selected as its Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal.

Theiss, who has been a Clear Lake businessman for 45 years and lent his support and talents to schools, veterans programs, the Chamber and economic development efforts, said he was “overwhelmed” to be asked to preside at the uniquely Clear Lake summer celebration.

“I love this community so much! I do a good deal of volunteering, but I have always said Clear Lake has paid me back 10 fold.”

Theiss came to Clear Lake in 1968 when his father accepted the job as head football coach for Clear Lake High School. While in college he spent summers working here and decided early on that he would eventually make Clear Lake his hometown. After a brief stint in teaching at Twin Rivers, he came to Clear Lake and went into business on Main Avenue. Theiss Shirts remained a Main Avenue fixture until 1995 when Dave and his wife, Patty, built a new facility on 4th Avenue South.

In addition to serving the community through his business, Dave is a past president of the Chamber of Commerce, as well as Economic Development Corporation. He has also been an active member of Clear Lake V.F.W. Post 4868 and is currently working on compiling a book to highlight veterans whose names will appear on the Veterans Memorial which will be dedicated at the V.F.W. later this year.

Theiss was also instrumental in organizing eight Honor Flights between 2008 and 2012 which transported World War II veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monument they inspired.

Clear Lake schools, and its football program in particular, are also close to Theiss’ heart. This fall will mark his 50th year volunteering in some capacity with the football teams. For the past 28-years he has been broadcasting the play-by-play of Lion football games on KRIB Radio, currently sitting alongside Alpha Media’s Bob Fisher.

More about Parade Grand Marshal David Theiss will appear in a special July 4 coverage in an upcoming Mirror-Reporter.