The race is on!

Warm temperatures won’t sideline snowmobile races

Gentlemen (and women) start your engines! Despite temperature swings this week, organizers of “The Jack” Helgren Memorial Iowa Lemans Championship say the event is a definite go.

“The weather may be warm for spectators and it could be wet, but the ice is safe and we are ready to go,” said Race Chairman Gary McVicker.

The 2017 event is shaping up to be much the same as 2016, when the event was also pushed from its initial January schedule to a February backup date due to warm temperatures.

“There is very little snow on the lake itself, but we have been out there with a John Deere tractor and blade and have typically found 19-inches of ice and more. At the shoreline it is frozen to the bottom,” said McVicker.

He noted that while a track is plotted for Lemans style racing, the surface is not altered.

“If it’s rough, it’s rough; if it’s glare ice, it’s glare ice,” said McVicker. However, more attention is given to the radar run surface. Last week volunteers began prepping the run site and prior to Saturday racing it will be worked even more to assure a good racing surface.

McVicker added that he has been receiving many calls from throughout Iowa and neighboring states from those planning to attend the eighth annual event.

“It’s a big event which takes lots of labor, equipment and equity to put on, but we are all happy to do it and want everyone to come and have a good time,” added McVicker.

“The Jack” begins Friday night with a cruise around the lake. Pre-register between 6-9 p.m. at the V.F.W. Saturday, radar races begin at 9 a.m. and Lemans, Kitty Kat and 120 racing, along with a vintage show, begins at 10 a.m. at Clear Lake State Park. An awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rumorz Bar in Clear Lake, with the Split Second Band performing.