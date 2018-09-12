Taking it to the streets!

Taking it to the streets!

The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter has enlisted the help of One Vision clients to distribute reminders about the newspaper’s subscription campaign.  During the next week workers will be placing door hangers throughout various Clear Lake neighborhoods, encouraging residents to stay connected to their community through the local newspaper.  A special subscription offer is  available through Friday, Sept. 21.

Watch for One Vision workers to place special mailers on your door, or check out the offer in this edition of the Mirror-Reporter.

