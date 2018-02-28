Suspect charged in connection with burglaries

A Clear Lake man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries reported in Clear Lake last month.

Taylor Wigant, 24, has been charged with one count of third-degree burglary and four counts of attempted burglary after authorities accused him of breaking in to multiple vehicles on Jan. 21.

Wigant was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and is being held on $5,000 bond.

Wigant is accused of entering a garage in the 1300 block of North 6th Street and stealing money out of a vehicle. While in the 1100 block of North 5th Street, he allegedly entered four vehicles and stole cash, sunglasses, and other personal items. In the 1200 block of North 5th Place, he entered another vehicle and took a laptop and other personal items that police say were later recovered at Wigant’s home.

Authorities also say he allegedly entered two other vehicles in the 600 block of 7th Avenue North and in the 500 block of 12th Avenue North with the intent to commit a theft.