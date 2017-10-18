Surf Ballroom announces 2018 Winter Dance Party entertainment

Advance tickets on sale starting at 8 a.m. Nov. 8

Brenda Lee and Bobby Rydell will headline the 2018 Winter Dance Party Jan. 31- Feb. 3 at the legendary Surf Ballroom® in Clear Lake.

“The 2018 lineup promises energetic performances, moments of remembrance, and a continued celebration of the rock ‘n roll history that our annual Winter Dance Party event has become synonymous with,” stated Surf Ballroom & Museum President, Jeff Nicholas. “We are honored to have so many artists on the schedule who truly want to play at the Surf to carry on the many traditions and pay homage to the legendary performers that changed rock ‘n roll forever.”

Things start rockin’ Wednesday, Jan. 31, with the Winter Dance Party Family Sock Hop featuring Johnny Rogers’ “History of Rock ’N’ Roll Show.” Rogers’ show includes portrayals of Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly, Single-night tickets for the Family Sock Hop are available for $10 in advance, $13 at the door.

Thursday night’s lineup features Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon, who lit up the charts with such hits as “Tallahassee Lassie,” “Way Down Yonder In New Orleans,” Palisades Park” and “Action!” He was such a hit with Dick Clark that he became the most frequent guest star on “American Bandstand.”

Also featured Thursday will be Jay Siegel’s Tokens. Siegel is best known for his falsetto on the classic hit “The Lion