Submissions encouraged for Veteran’s Memorial

(Above) A drawing of the proposed Veteran’s Memorial at Clear Lake V.F.W. Post 4868

V.F.W. asks for $100 contribution per name on wall

Clear Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4868 is now accepting submissions for inclusion on its veteran’s memorial.

The centerpiece of the memorial project will be six large black marble slabs mounted on the V.F.W. walls which face the courtyard at the Post, located at 219 Main Ave. The names of veterans having a Clear Lake/Ventura connection will be etched in white on the stones.

The memorial is being partially funded by a minimum $100 contribution per name.

Forms requesting a veteran’s name for placement on the wall may be picked up at the V.F.W. The form should be returned to the V.F.W. with the name of the veteran, their connection to Clear Lake/Ventura, their rank and time in service. Submission of a military photo is also welcomed for inclusion in a reference book about the memorial wall.

“Veterans are responding well (to the project),” said V.F.W. Post Commander Mike Nelson. “The committee is now reaching out to families of departed veterans. Any families wishing to honor their veteran may pick up the application form at the V.F.W., or they may receive one by mail by calling 641-357-2689.

Fundraising for the memorial is now underway, with ground breaking scheduled for Memorial Day.

In addition to the $100 requested to include a veteran’s name on the wall, donations of all amounts are welcomed and appreciated for the project.