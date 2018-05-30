Storm rocks Clear Lake

(Above) High winds caused plenty of damage around the Sea Wall area, including a large tree going down and damage to a dock. An empty boat did not ride the storm out well, as it was thrown into the sea wall countless times during the storm. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

There are not many residents in Clear Lake that were not affected by the storm on Monday, May 28. From those in the country, to those living in town and along the lake, Monday’s storm wrecked havoc on trees, property, boats and docks. Downed power lines also caused many residents to be without power for hours.

The Clear Lake Police Department dispatched over 43 calls for service from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This included calls for police officers, the Clear Lake and Ventura Fire Departments, Public Works, City Hall, the Clear Lake Water Department, Alliant Energy, the DNR and several other agencies.

The sudden storm produced winds recorded at 33 miles per hour with gusts up to 64 mph. The temperature dropped from 97 degrees to 67 degrees. Alliant reported that approximately 9,000 to 10,000 people were without power in the North Iowa area Monday night. Dozens of crews from across the state have been working around the clock to restore the power. Eighty percent of the town was restored by Tuesday afternoon. Individual outings were hoping to be restored by Wednesday morning.

“We have replaced dozens of broken power poles in the area,” said Justin Foss, from Alliant. “I was talking to our area engineer and he said he has not seen anything like this in the 10 years he’s been here.”

“We would like to thank all the emergency and public works crews that were out helping, as well as the Alliant crews” said Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby. “We would like to remind the public to seek shelter and to stay away from windows and doors and to also remind people that even sturdy trees are at risk of coming down in high winds.”

Captain Colby also urged the public to keep an eye on the sky and to be aware of what the weather is doing.

“We know it was the holiday weekend and people were enjoying the lake, but please get off the lake when bad weather is threatening. We had boaters stranded on the lake. Not only is it dangerous for them, but it also puts those who have to rescue them in jeopardy.”

Captain Colby thanked the public for their patience and assistance as the City works to get debris cleared and electricity restored.

Many individuals have unique stories to tell about their adventures during the storm.

Brent Scarrow, who owns an acreage seven