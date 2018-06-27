Stolen vehicle chase on I-35 ends in Clear Lake

(Above) A 2000 Ford Expedition reported as stolen from Albert Lea, Minn. landed upside down in the median of Interstate 35 following a high speed chase Friday, June 22.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

A high speed chase that led law enforcement from Albert Lea, Minn., to Clear Lake on Friday, ended with a crash in the median of Interstate 35 and an arrest.

Jacob Aaron Eberly, 32, of Little Falls, Minn., is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, a hit and run resulting in injury, failure to maintain safety belts, failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way, no valid driver’s license, eluding and operating while under the influence.

He also faces charges in Minnesota of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and driving after revocation.

At 3:01 p.m. Friday, June 22, Albert Lea police received a report of a black 2000 Ford Expedition that was stolen from 2340 Crossroads Boulevard. The person reporting the theft said another vehicle, a dark blue Hyundai reported as stolen from Eagan, Minn., had been driven onto the property and was left behind. The driver was described as a dark-skinned male.

An attempted car-jacking was reported in Ellendale, Minn., 16-minutes before the report of the stolen vehicle in Albert Lea. No official word has been given about the incidents possibly being connected with each other.

Reportedly people at the scene followed the stolen Expedition onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 35.

Officers from the Albert Lea Police Department and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office attempted to catch up with the stolen vehicle, but were unable to make contact before the vehicle reached the Iowa state line.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, speeds reached up to 100 mph during the chase.

Two rounds of stop strips were used to try to slow down the vehicle. They succeeded in shredding the tires and slowing the chase.

Eberly tried to elude law enforcement by exiting I-35 at mile marker 193 southbound. When he attempted to re-enter I-35 law enforcement made intentional contact. More contact was made with a law enforcement vehicle on I-35 and Eberly lost control, entered the median and rolled the vehicle.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Clear Lake Fire Department, Clear Lake Ambulance, Iowa Department of Transportation and Minnesota law enforcement all assisted in the chase and arrest of Eberly.

He is being held on a cash only $13,000 bond.