Start your engines! The Jack snowmobile race is a go

Organizers have announced that the annual Jack Helgren Memorial Race, better know as “The Jack” snowmobile race is “a go.”

Last year the race had to be postponed to its February date when unseasonably warm weather made ice conditions too dangerous for races.

“Mother nature is helping with the ice conditions and the volunteers have been working hard and planning for a huge turn out of racers and vintage sleds,” said race organizer John Helgren. “Everything’s a go for the 9th annual Jack Race.”

Preregistration starts Friday night, Jan. 19, at Rumorz, located at 1210 South Shore Drive. All are encouraged to ride sleds to Clear Lake Friday night for the fun.

Racing starts at Clear Lake State Park after the Honor Guard presents the colors and a parade lap at 9 a.m.

An awards banquet and auction will be held at the Best Western in Clear Lake Saturday night. The Split Second Band will perform.