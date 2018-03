Clear Lake High School athletes returned from spring break ready to begin training for their sports. Monday, Coach Troy Tysdahl (pictured) led the CLHS Boys Track Team in stretching exercises at Lions Field. Soccer and tennis teams were also practicing, while golfers are waiting to step onto the course.

The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter will feature a Spring Sports Preview and pictures of all the teams in its April 4 edition.

-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.