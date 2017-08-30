Special start to the season

The Clear Lake football season got off to a special start, as senior football captains Dalton Grell (3), Max McKenna (77) and Zach Lester (2) came onto the field for the coin toss. They included Reid Hartwig and Edan Thoe in the ceremony as a way to honor their brother and friend, Cade Hartwig, who died unexpectedly last year in an accident. Reid wore a Lions jersey with the number 55, which is his Dad‘s number on the Clear Lake Fire Department. Ironically, the Lions scored 55 points to defeat Mason City. Grell and McKenna planned the tribute to remember Cade and salute Tom Hartwig as an influential teacher in their lives.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.