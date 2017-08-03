South Shore Donut Co. brings gourmet donuts to Clear Lake

(Above) John and Whitney Mixdorf with their daughters, Kinsey, and twins, Caroline and Cora, pose outside the South Shore Donut Co. food trailer, Donuts A Go-Go. -Submitted photo

By Ali Weaver

If you’re looking for an excuse to eat desserts for breakfast, look no further.

John and Whitney Mixdorf opened the South Shore Donut Co. to bring the gourmet donut scene to Clear Lake in February of this year.

When Whitney had hip surgery in January, she was inspired by a gourmet donut company in Des Moines, and wondered “why don’t we have that in Clear Lake?”

With crutches, 21-month-old identical twins, Cora and Caroline, and a nine-year-old daughter, Kinsey, John thought it might be unmanageable, but once Whitney began baking the donuts, he was soon convinced that this venture could be worth their while.

“The product that we offer is different because it’s fun. You can’t get the same thing at other places around here,” Whitney said.

The South Shore Donut Co. accepts special orders with a 48-hour notice, and a seven-day notice for any orders over four dozen. They take as many orders as they can, on top of raising their children and working their regular jobs.

Delivery is free for Clear Lake, Mason City, and Ventura residents, and a small fee is applied to deliveries to surrounding areas.

Whitney’s favorite part of running the South Shore Donut Co. is seeing the smiles on peoples’ faces.

“Everyone is so happy to see you when you come into their business or knock on their door with a big box of donuts. You just can’t put a price on that,” she said.

Whitney builds the donuts from the bottom up, starting with either a chocolate or vanilla cake donut, then creates a combination that they think would pair well, or goes with a name that they thought up. Some of the crowd favorites include Coco Loco, Birthday Cake, which they make every week, as well as their all new long johns, and raspberry filled Bismarcks.

“The twins can sniff out a Birthday Cake donut within a mile of them,” Whitney joked.

According to the Mixdorfs, the mini donuts are also a big hit, because “you can eat a couple without feeling guilty,” which allows customers to try out a few different kinds at once.

The Mrs. Mix’s Sixer is the baker’s choice variety box, which changes each week. These boxes are announced each Sunday.

“This is a great way to try our donuts and pick your favorites,” Whitney said.

During the summer, they mainly operate out of Donuts A Go-Go, their new pop-up shop food trailer. The trailer makes appearances all around North Iowa, including at Thursdays on Main, Farmers Markets, festivals, and private events, such as weddings and fundraisers, by appointment. Donuts A Go-Go bookings are already being accepted for next summer, but the Mixdorfs said that spots are already filling up fast.

John and Whitney are actively searching for a storefront, but are currently a full licensed and inspected home-based bakery, rather than a walk-in store. They’d like to make it a full-time business in the future.

“The smartest thing we did was join the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce right away. You can’t even put a value on the exposure that they give you, and the help that they provide,” Whitney said.

Along with special orders and Donuts A Go-Go, the South Shore Donut Co. hosts Donut Days. For up to three days a week, donuts are available for pick up or delivery, depending on the family’s busy schedule.

To keep up with the Donuts A Go-Go and Donut Days schedule, or South Shore Donut Co. updates, visit the South Shore Donut Company Facebook page or the website at southshoredonutco.com. The schedule is posted on Facebook each Sunday.

To make orders or schedule the Donuts A Go-Go trailer for your event, you can Facebook message the South Shore Donut Co. email southshoredonutco@gmail.com, or call 641-231-8049. All regular orders are due by noon the day prior.