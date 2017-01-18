Snowmobile event postponed due to wet weather

Organizers of The Jack Race announced Monday they will opt to hold their event Feb. 10-11, rather than this weekend.

John Helgren, son of the late Jack Helgren, for whom the race is named, said Monday’s freezing rain, followed by warming temperatures this week, would likely create less than ideal ice conditions by Friday and Saturday. Therefore, the group will defer to their previously announced alternate race date, Feb. 10-11.

Forecasters predict Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny, with temperatures reaching 37 during the daytime. By Saturday, the high is expected to reach 40 degrees.

This will be the eighth year for the event, held as a memorial to Jack Helgren, an area businessman, avid snowmobiler, former dealer/racer and promoter the sport in the area.

The Feb. 10-11 weekend will include a cruise around the lake Friday night, Lemans style racing, a vintage show, Kitty Kat and 120 races on Saturday, based at Clear Lake State Park. Saturday night an awards ceremony is held at Rumorz Bar, with entertainment by the Split Second Band.

Proceeds from the event are donated back to community in many ways. Previous recipients have included: Winnebago Honor Flight, Clear Lake Restoration Project, American Cancer Society, Opportunity Village, Patriots for Pets, Clear Lake Chamber Fireworks, area snowmobile clubs, North Iowa Sno-Jammers, Hancock County Snowmobile Association and North Iowa Snow Seekers.