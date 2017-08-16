Smith launches campaign for Second Ward seat

Bennett Smith has announced his candidacy for the Second Ward City Council seat in Clear Lake for this upcoming election.

“I am running for City Council because I have a passion to serve the community that I was fortunate enough to grow up in, and I believe that I have the ability, experience and judgement to make a positive contribution to Clear Lake by serving on our City Council,” said Smith.

The candidate said he will focus on three key themes during the campaign.

“First, I want to promote sensible and strategic economic development in Clear Lake and North Iowa. Secondly, I want to protect our quality of life and our natural resources in and around Clear Lake, and finally, I want to preserve the history and heritage of our community for future generations,” he explained.

Smith said he looks forward to introducing himself to the community more fully during the fall campaign and would appreciate peoples’ vote on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

He invites interested persons to contact him by e-mail, bennettsmithforcitycouncil@hotmail.com or through his website, bennettsmithforcitycouncil.com.

Smith is an instructor in history and political science at North Iowa Area Community College. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in speech communication and a Master of Arts degree in history from Iowa State University.