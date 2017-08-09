Slates finalized for School Board vote

Three persons will be vying for two seats on the Clear Lake School Board in the Sept. 12 school election.

Chyrl Bergvig will be seeking her second term on the Board, while Anthony Brownlee and Rick Knudson are running for an elected position for the first time. Mark Tesar, who served on the Board from 2004-2006 and again from 2010-2017, has decided not to seek re-election.

Bergvig retired from the Clear Lake school system as assistant high school principal and guidance counselor in 2009. She was employed by the district for 17 years and spent a total of 35 years in education. She was elected to the School Board in September 2013 and is currently serving as its president.

Brownlee is a partner and board member at Kingland Systems Corp. in Clear Lake. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Central College in Pella, Iowa; an MBA from Iowa State University; and serves on advisory boards of both institutions.

Knudson is a pharmacist employed by Premier, Inc. and currently serves as chairman of the Iowa