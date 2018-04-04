Signs of spring in a snowstorm

Just two weeks after a snow storm covered the Clear Lake area with more than 16-inches of snow blanketing the area, another storm moved in Tuesday, leaving all of us longing for spring. Look no further than The Red Geranium on Main Avenue. (Pictured) Kayla Myers was tending to spring flowers in the Red Geranium’s windows as the snow fell outside Tuesday morning. Myers said customers have been coming in to remind themselves that spring is coming and “just to smell the dirt.”-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.