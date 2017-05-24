Sherman chosen as parade grand marshal

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July Committee has announced that Betty Sherman has been selected as its Parade Grand Marshal.

For nearly half a century, community members have known Betty as a local businesswoman. She moved to Clear Lake at the age of one and although she resided in Brookings, S.D. with her husband, Gene, for 17 years, her heart has always belonged to Clear Lake. The couple returned to Clear Lake and developed the Oak Hills Golf Course.

Betty and her family also operated the Lake Theater for 40 years before selling the business in 2016. Theater patrons were accustomed to seeing her stationed at the ticket window, welcoming film-goers.

“I consider it a great honor and I am so happy about being named Grand Marshal,” said Betty. “The Fourth of July has always been a special time and I enjoy everything about it, from the parade to the fireworks. Just celebrating our independence is special and nobody does it better than Clear Lake.”