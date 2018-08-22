School year kicks off with focus on STEM; Commitment to launch Ag/FFA program in 2019

The school year kicks off this week in Clear Lake with renewed commitment to expanding learning opportunities within the district.

Last week Superintendent Doug Gee accepted an $11,500 check from the Teamquest Foundation in support of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programming.

Last year the foundation launched a five-year commitment to supporting STEM in Clear Lake schools with a $15,000 donation. The funding went to Project Lead the Way, which teaches coding and robotics to students from preschool to fifth grade.

Gee said success in the younger grades has given way to expanding STEM work in the middle and high school. To that end, Robert Stough has been hired as a new computer science teacher.