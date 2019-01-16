School leaders investigate refund amount

Micich salary payments under study by school districts

by Marianne Gasaway

The Mason City Community School District owes Clear Lake Schools some money in the wake of a special investigation conducted by Auditor of State Mary Mosiman. But just how much?

“We may, in actuality, have overpaid them quite a bit,” Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee told School Board members at their Tuesday, Jan. 8, meeting.

Gee said he and district Business Manager/Board Secretary Alyssa Pfeffer have been in discussion with Mason City school officials and the state auditor, looking back at the administrative salary paid to former shared superintendent Anita Micich. Gee said he has additional questions about the numbers Mosiman used to arrive at the conclusion that Mason City owes Clear Lake $7,370 due to over billings for Micich’s services.

Micich served as Clear Lake School District Superintendent through a sharing agreement with the Mason City Community School District for six years, from July 1, 2010 through June 30, 2016.

A special investigation was requested by MCCSD officials as a result of concerns identified with the allocation of salary increases approved by the MCCSD Board of Education (Board) and contributions to certain tax-sheltered annuity (TSA) accounts for the period July 1, 2009 through Aug. 31, 2017. In a report issued Friday, Dec. 28, Mosiman stated the special investigation identified $2,238,952.08 of improper disbursements comprised of $108,673.24 identified in the report on the reaudit and $2,130,278.84 identified in the report.

The Mason City School Board is awaiting word from the Division of Criminal Investigation, the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office concerning possible criminal proceedings.

Gee told the Board he and Pfeffer have reviewed pay made to Clear Lake administrators from 2011 to present and all are in accordance with Board approved salaries and contracts.

However, Gee is questioning the accuracy of the billing the Mason City School District issued to Clear Lake, based on Mosiman’s report that Micich was paid considerably more than her contract amount. For example, in 2012, Micich’s