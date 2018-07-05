School district responds to lawsuit

Attorneys for the Clear Lake School District say a civil lawsuit filed by a former CLHS student/athlete should be denied because the state’s statute of limitations had expired.

Parker Kyle Crispin, a 2017 CLHS graduate, claims to have suffered severe, continuous and permanent bodily injury because of required weight training sessions. In the lawsuit filed April 27, 2018 the 19-year-old states he participated in football and other extra curricular school sponsored athletic programs. He claims that as a requisite condition to participate in those activities, he took part in sport-specific practices and weight training sessions “organized, designed, supervised and directed by coaches employed by the Clear Lake Community School District.”

The school district is being represented by Jason Craig and Maria Brownell, of Des Moines. In a response to the lawsuit, the legal team points out the statute of limitations for personal injury is two years.

The response also denied the district was negligent in its practices.

No court date has been set in the matter.