School Board to consider ways to cut $400K from 2017-18 budget

More will take early retirement

The Clear Lake School Board is scheduled to meet tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 11) to discuss possible spending cuts.

At its December meeting, the Board estimated it would need to trim $400,000 from its 2017-18 budget.

“We will be discussing options to get to that mark, given the early retirements and any reductions,” explained Superintendent Doug Gee. “The early retirements will help with our cuts tremendously.”

Eight longtime teachers notified the Board of their intending to retire at the end of the school year prior to the December Board meeting.

The Board approved retirement plans for Jane Phalen (38 years), third grade teacher Dana Sorensen (34 years), vocal music teacher Harold Arians (33.5 years), elementary teacher Laura Wilson (33 years), high school teacher Lisa Wieck (29 years), second grade teacher Janet Boehnke (27 years), special education teacher Joanie Hall (24 years), and special education teacher Frank Burns (19 years).

Tonight the Board will act on three more teaching and administrative retirements, a well as requests from two classified staff members.

High School teacher Curt Charlson will step down after 34 years with the district; Curriculum Coordinator Tracy Thomsen plans to retire after 34 years; Business Manager and Board Secretary Lorna Leerar will retire after 27 years in Clear Lake.

Classified staff members, Jeff Sheimo, maintenance and grounds, and Curt Mestad, Clear Creek custodian, will retire after 19 and 29 years respectively. The superintendent’s secretary,

