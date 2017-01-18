Rock ‘n roll pioneer, friend to Surf Ballroom, Tommy Allsup dies at age 85

(Above) Tommy Allsup made it a point to attend the Winter Dance Party as a way to honor the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, as well as play the music he and others love. This photo was taken of Allsup on stage at the 2016 Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom.-Photo by Chris Barragy.

The 2017 Winter Dance Party will include a salute to two fallen rock and roll icons with Clear Lake ties.

Word was received Thursday, Jan. 12, of the passing of Tommy Allsup, the last remaining bandmate of Buddy Holly. Allsup, 85, who played on Holly’s last concert at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake in 1959, had remained a close friend of the Surf. He returned each year to participate in the Winter Dance Party, honoring the lives and music of Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson.

After the Feb. 3, 1959 concert it was Allsup who reportedly lost a coin flip for a seat aboard the plane which was taking Holly, Valens and Richardson to the next stop on the Winter Dance Party tour. The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Mason City Airport, also killing pilot Roger Peterson.

Allsup, a western swing guitarist and music producer, died Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Surf Ballroom staff shared their sentiments about Allsup’s passing on their Facebook page: “Words are hard to come by today as we mourn the loss of an important member of the Surf Ballroom and Winter Dance Party families. As the last remaining band mate of Buddy Holly who played on the 1959 tour here at the Surf, we lost a true fixture in rock ‘n roll history. His quick, easy smile and warm personality were just two of his many great characteristics that made him so special to us. We will miss his flawless guitar riffs and the look of pure joy on his face as he played.”

Allsup was scheduled to perform at this year’s Winter Dance Party. Instead, his son, Austin Allsup, will be on stage Friday night during the Winter Dance Party weekend. Allsup, who recently competed on NBC’s, “The Voice,” made the announcement on his Facebook page.

The 2017 Winter Dance Party weekend will also include a tribute to Bobby Vee, who passed away in October. Vee’s career started in Moorhead, Minn. on Feb. 3, 1959 when his group, The Shadows, volunteered to help after learning of the plane crash that took the lives of Holly, Valens and Richardson. On Saturday, Feb. 4, The Killer Vees, featuring Jeff, Tommy and Matt Vee, and others, will perform at the Surf.