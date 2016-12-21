Retiring CL teachers represent 237.5 years of experience, and counting

With a few days remaining before the application deadline, eight longtime teachers have notified the School Board of their intention to retire at the end of the school year.

That number represents a total of 189.5 years of experience at Clear Creek Elementary School, with impending resignations from first grade teacher Jane Phalen (38 years), third grade teacher Dana Sorensen (34 years), vocal music teacher Harold Arians (33.5 years), elementary teacher Laura Wilson (33 years), second grade teacher Janet Boehnke (27 years) and special education teacher Joanie Hall (24 years).

In addition, Lisa Wieck will take the district’s early retirement option after a 29-year career teaching foreign language at Clear Lake High School.

Frank Burns will also retire after devoting 19 years to special education in the district.

The deadline for early retirement application is Thursday, Dec. 22.