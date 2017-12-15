The public is invited to attend a Retirement Open House for Dave Whitehurst, Public Works Shift Leader, and Paul Fredriksen, Water Plant Superintendent on Wednesday, December 20th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. Whitehurst began his career with the City in August of 1977 and will retire on December 29th with over 40 years of service to the City of Clear Lake. Fredriksen began his career in May of 1978 and retired in October with over 39 years of service to the City. Please join us in honoring these two for their dedicated years of service to the City of Clear Lake. Light refreshments will be served.