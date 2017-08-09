Reporter giving away Renaissance tickets

The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter is giving away tickets to the 2017 Minnesota Renaissance Festival over the next few weeks.

An advertisement in this week’s paper features a photo taken somewhere in the Clear Lake area. Correctly identify the location and return the entry to the Mirror-Reporter. Limit two tickets per family. Each ticket is valued at $23.95.

Correct answers to our contest will be accepted in person and through the mail, with a deadline of 3 p.m. Friday. A drawing will be held Friday and the first four correct entries will each receive two tickets. Winners will be contacted.

The winners last week were Karen Oelberg, Ken Chizek, Gloria Atkinson and Cindy Christensen.

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival takes place weekends Aug. 19-Oct. 1, plus Labor Day and Festival Friday, Sept 29.