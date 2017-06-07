Relay for Life a success

The first planned Relay For Life of Cerro Gordo County in Clear Lake was a smashing success, according to organizers. Total fundraising figures are not available yet, but the $105,000 goal has already been exceeded. Committee member Colleen Snyder said approximately $16,000 was raised Friday night with a Silent Auction, food sales, bounce house donations, T-shirt sales and bucket run challenge, over 250 Luminarias were sold and donations. (Pictured) Mike Finnegan (center) served as honorary chairman for the event. Finnegan led the Survivors Lap with his family (L-R) son Patrick, daughter-in-law Stephanie, wife Sue, and son Christopher. Snyder said The Whitesidewalls were very touched to be asked to play at this event and the committee is trying to bring them back again. “Participants were extremely pleased with the venue and said they would like to see it in Clear Lake City Park every year,” added Snyder.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.