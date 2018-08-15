Read and win Minnesota Renaissance Festival tickets!

The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter is giving away tickets to the 2018 Minnesota Renaissance Festival over the next few weeks.

An advertisement in this week’s paper features a trivia question that can be answered by reading this week’s paper. Answer the question and return the entry to the Mirror-Reporter. Limit two tickets per family. Each ticket is valued at $24.95.

Correct answers to our contest will be accepted in person, through the mail, Facebook Messenger, or email to office@clreporter.com, with a deadline of 3 p.m. Friday. No phone call entries will be accepted.

A drawing will be held Friday and the first four correct entries will each receive two tickets. Winners will be contacted.

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival takes place weekends Aug. 18-Sept. 30, plus Labor Day and Festival Friday, Sept 28.