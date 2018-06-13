Rain, rain go away

If Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes, Iowa is certainly the land of 10,000 ponds. Rain and more rain have been dousing parts of the state since Memorial Day weekend.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Monday for seven counties, including Cerro Gordo, in response to flooding and severe weather that has occurred in Iowa since June 7. It will allow state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in those affected areas. At this time, the only state resource requested, according to the governor’s office, are the activation of the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant and Disaster Case Management programs.

According to official National Weather Service Coop data out of Mason City, Clear Lake has received 7.33 inches of rain this month. The report for Mason City is 8.85 inches as of June 10. To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition