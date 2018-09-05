Public responds to Clear Lake police Facebook post, two arrests made

The public has helped Clear Lake police to make two arrests in connection with an Aug. 27 report of a stolen Sea-Doo personal watercraft and trailer, valued at $3,500 from a business parking lot on Highway 18.

During the investigation, officers obtained surveillance video of the theft. The footage showed two possible suspects, one male and one female in the lot. Images from the video were placed on the department’s Facebook page on Aug. 28. The post asked for the public’s help in identifying the two individuals which included a picture of a red Dodge pickup truck the male was driving.

According to Police Chief Pete Roth, soon after the Facebook posting, information was received through multiple phone calls and emails identifying both individuals. Whiling working the case, officers later learned of an additional male associated with the incident.

On Aug. 30, Jordan R. Currier, 24, of Forest City, and Kristofer W. Voigt, 37, of Mason City, were charged with Second Degree Theft and Conspiracy to Commit a Non-Forcible Felony. All charges are Class D felonies.

Currier was the male in the video image that was released on Facebook. He is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges. While Voigt was not recorded in the surveillance video, he was allegedly present with Currier at the time of the theft. Voigt was arrested and taken to Cerro Gordo County Jail.

After speaking with investigators, the female shown on Facebook was not charged. Roth said the department will not be releasing her name at this time.

“The Facebook post allowed our investigators to quickly identify the individuals and file charges within two days after the theft,” said Chief Roth. “I appreciate the information the public was able to share with the officers as it helped bring a successful conclusion to this incident.”

The Facebook request had approximately 200 “shares” within hours of posting.