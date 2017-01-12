Public invited to tour new facilities at GHV Friday

The public will have the chance to tour new facilities at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School Friday, Jan. 13. An open house will be held during the varsity halftimes at the home basketball games.

The $7.2 million project includes a science wing, special education addition, fine arts storage and wrestling/weight room addition.

Construction of a pre-engineered bus barn and storage facility, as well as a parking lot on the south side of the football field, new baseball field, dugouts and another new parking lot west of the school are also part of the project.

