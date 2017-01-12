Popular summer event shares funds to upgrade ice rink lights

(L-R) Bob Rolling, owner of LakeTime Brewery and instrumental in the Brews on the Beach event, Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Director Randy Miller, and Tim Putman, co-founder of the Bicycle, Blues and BBQ Festival, at the Marian Park Ice Rink.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

The lighting at Marion Park ice rink is being upgraded to provide more efficient and more complete lighting to enhance the use of the rink during the skating season. The upgrade is made possible through a donation of $2,500 from North Iowa SPIN cycling team, along with Bicycle, Blues and BBQ Festival and Brews on the Beach.

Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Director Randy Miller explained SPIN and the Bicycle, Blues and BBQ Festival have had a longstanding positive relationship with Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Department, as well as the City administration, Clear Lake Police Department and the citizens of Clear Lake.

“SPIN sought a way to give back that would help the Parks and Recreation Department, as well as benefit the citizens of Clear Lake,” said Miller.

In July, Bicycle, Blues and BBQ Festival will celebrate its 13th annual weekend of bicycle racing and blues music in the Bandshell. Brews on the Beach was a new event associated with Bicycle, Blues and BBQ Festival in 2016. Twenty craft brewers showcased their products, and tickets sold out quickly. The event is planned for July 8, 2017, at the Sea Wall.

The new lighting system will emit over five times as much as the older system, making the rink more enjoyable for hockey and all skating. The new system will also use less power, as high efficiency LED lights are being used.

SPIN, BBBBQ Festival and Brews on the Beach hope that many Clear Lakers will enjoy the improved skating conditions at Marion Park and will look forward to the return of the warm weather and the Bicycle, Blues and BBQ Festival on July 7-9, 2017.