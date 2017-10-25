Police officer injured responding to fight

A Clear Lake Police Officer was injured early Friday morning, Oct. 20, while attempting to stop a fight at the Pilot Travel Center, 2411 Highway 18 East in Clear Lake.

Officers Zach Hall and Tory Reimann were dispatched to the parking lot of Pilot at 2:10 a.m., to assist a commercial bus driver with escorting three allegedly intoxicated passengers from the vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located the individuals and asked them to exit. As they were getting off the bus, two began to fight with each other. During the attempt to break up the fight, Officer Reimann sustained a serious leg injury.

According to CLPD Captain Mike Colby, Officer Hall requested an ambulance and additional law enforcement. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the Mason City Police Department, and the Clear Lake Fire Department responded. Once there, the three males were arrested and Officer Reimann was later transported to Mercy Medical Center North Iowa.

The three males involved in the incident are: Jerry Allen Farmer, 31, of Saint Paul, Minn.; J. Patrick Keenan, 53, of Saint Paul; and James A. Douglas, 35, of Youngstown, Ohio.

All were charged with Public Intoxication. Douglas was also charged with Disorderly Conduct. The charges are