Police ask for help in hit and run investigation

(Above) Clear Lake police are seeking information about this accident Sunday, Feb. 11, about 1:10 a.m. in the 200 block of South 3rd Street. The driver of the 2009 Ford Explorer left the scene before speaking with officers.

The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a hit and run crash that occurred in Clear Lake on Sunday morning, Feb. 11.

Around 1:10 a.m., Clear Lake officers responded to a single vehicle collision in the 200 block of South 3rd Street. A red 2009 Ford Explorer struck a tree and the driver left the scene before speaking with officers. An additional silver car was seen leaving the area as one officer arrived.

Police would like to identify the driver of the SUV to check on his or her welfare and speak with anybody in the silver car as potential witnesses in order to complete the crash investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to con-