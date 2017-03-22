Piece by piece

The building at 312 and 314 Main Avenue began coming down Monday to make room for the expansion of Clear Lake Bank and Trust. Crews from Dean Snyder Construction, Clear Lake, worked with the Clear Lake Historical Society to preserve the “97” medallion which appeared in the center of the upper level arches. Beth Ann Schumacher, from the Historical Society, said the piece was able to be saved in six pieces. It was thought the medallion was probably made of iron, or tin, but it turned out to be made of brick which was more than six-inches thick. Schumacher said she hopes the piece will be used for an exhibit in the future. Until then, it is in storage.-Reporter photo.