Personal watercraft collision sends teen to hospital

(Above) Clear Lake Fire and Rescue members brought a teen injured in a personal watercraft accident to shore Friday. Ellie Shimp, from Cedar Falls, was taken to a Mason City hospital and then transported to Rochester, Minn. with a leg injury.- Photo courtesy of Jeff Heinz.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources law enforcement and Clear Lake Fire and Rescue responded to a crash involving several juveniles on Clear Lake at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Friday, July 6.

According to DNR Conservation Officer Ben Bergman, a personal watercraft being operated by 15-year-old Kyle Olberding, from Glidden, Iowa with passenger Grant Borkowski, 16, from Carroll, struck the back of another personal watercraft with three 17-year-old females, McKenna Holahan, Wynee Bond and Ellie Shimp, all from Cedar Falls, onboard.

The crash happened less than a mile southwest of the 1200 block of North Shore Drive.

Shimp was reportedly struck directly by the personal watercraft and fell into the water.

Clear Lake Fire and Rescue brought her ashore, where she was transferred to Mercy Medical Center in Mason City with a leg injury. She was eventually transferred to a Rochester, Minn. hospital and her condition was unavailable at press time.

According to Bergman, Olberding was charged with Reckless Use of a Watercraft and Operation of a Watercraft by an Underage Person Without Boating Education. With a guilty plea, each simple misdemeanor charge would result in a $93.75 penalty, which includes the $25 fines and court costs.

Under Iowa law, those 12 to 17-years-old may operate a personal watercraft if they have obtained an education certificate.

Regardless of age, the DNR encourages everyone who will operate or ride as