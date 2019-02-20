Perfection!

-photo by Mike Burvee, Mid-America Publishing.

Clear Lake’s Eric Faught caps his senior season with a championship

Clear Lake’s Eric Faught ended his high school wrestling career with a perfect 38-0 record and the 132-pound title at the Iowa State Traditional Wrestling Tournament. The senior was a four-time State qualifer and had finished as runner-up twice. He began the 2018-19 season as the top ranked wrestler and held his composure through multiple challenges. He won his State title in sudden victory over Jack Gaukel, of Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Faught also led the Lions to a third place overall finish at the tournament. See page B1 for photos and story.