Paving the way for students

Among those feeling the crunch of getting ready for school to start are construction workers. City Administrator Scott Flory said Tuesday that work on the intersection of Main Avenue and 20th Street, which leads to Clear Lake High School, is on schedule to be opened in time for the start of school on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The high school will be in session that day, while conferences will be held for all other students. Wicks Construction, of Decorah, was awarded the contrract for the East Main Avenue Street Reconstruction Project.-Submitted photo.