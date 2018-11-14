Past, present, future veterans honored in local ceremonies

(Above) Clear Lake V.F.W. Post 4868 Commander Mike Nelson grasps an American flag at the conclusion of a flag folding ceremony held as part of Veterans Day services at Clear Lake High School.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Katie Behr

Clear Lake High School honored veterans past, present, and future Friday, Nov. 9. At the flag pole the Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard presented a 21 gun salute, followed by the playing of Taps by Carson Krefft, Kara Branstad, Rebeccah Christensen, Haley Beatty and Instrumental Music Director Brandon Borseth.

The crowd proceeded to the auditorium where Jacob Chizek delivered opening statements on liberty, noting “no nation on the planet comes close to understanding how Americans define liberty,” and that those that serve focus their efforts at home and overseas on “bringing the blessings of liberty to the rest of the world.”

Aaron Blum focused attention on the words that Bridger Thomson and a double quartet sang in Battle Hymn of the Republic, “His truth is marching on.” Blum defined the message that the song delivers about the truths that our veterans have fought for and that these truths are so self evident, they are “so simple and obviously right that they prove themselves,” and that these truths are something to be fought for.

Special recognition was bestowed upon Clear Lake High School alumni that went on to serve our country. Those recognized included: Robert Hoffard, Curtis Ruby, Kyle Smith, Kent Knorr, Sarah Christ, Jacob Wessels, Nathan Tofte, Kirk Sorbo, James Vine, Donald Nichols, Jeremy Rosel, Chad Clancy, Christian Tyndall, Nathan DiCamillo, Randy Milhan, Gabriel Meints, Walter Nickerson, Ron Franks, Aaron Howlett, Katherine Kennedy, John Kennedy, Douglas Kennedy and Karen Orbaker. Chance Poley was recognized as a student that has enlisted upon his high school graduation this coming May.

Speakers Blum and Mattie Krause recognized the veterans by telling their stories- the branch they served in, where