Parks Board will hear from public about dock proposal tonight

The Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Board will continue discussion tonight (Wednesday, March 22) about a proposal made by Laketime Boat Club owner Jake Kopriva to construct a commercial boat dock at the Beach Drive public lake access.

Last month Kopriva approached the Board with a plan to include five public boat slips among the estimated 30 his commercial dock would accommodate. The Board asked him to resubmit a few different proposals for its March board meeting.

P&R Director Randy Miller said the Board will review Kopriva’s proposals, then have time for public comment. Kopriva will be unable to attend the meeting, but will participate via conference call.

Miller said prior to the meeting he has received comments against the proposal from residents of both Redstone and Gro-Harbor Condominiums, which are situated on each side of the public access.

Docks at 25 public accesses currently provide slips for 138 water craft, including personal watercraft/jet skies, according to the Parks Department. At the Beach Drive access Kopriva is interested in, five boat slips are available to those who have been assigned to the dock through their application to the Parks Department.

Kopriva said that in addition to getting his own boats on the lake, the addition of a commercial dock could help to alleviate the large number of persons waiting for public dock space to be available. In addition to his dock proposal, Kopriva is seeking to lease 500 square foot of space within the lower level of Redstone for office use.

According to the Parks Department, there are 293 persons waiting for a public dock space on Clear Lake to become available.