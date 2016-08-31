PAINFUL ENCOUNTERS

(Above) The Bald-faced hornet – a fearsome deliverer of pain.-Photo by Lowell Washburn.

Not all wildlife encounters end with warm fuzzies

by Lowell Washburn

Nothing compares to a day spent in the great out-of-doors. Depending on individual interests, outdoor fun may include hunting, fishing, hiking, canoeing, biking or birding. The list is virtually endless.

But hidden among all that outdoor fun are potential dangers; many of which may take us by complete surprise. Such events often strike without warning, turning a pleasant day’s outing into an immediate nightmare. There are many classic examples. Like the time my friend Don Humburg was duck hunting at Ventura Marsh and, as a final touch of camouflage, hoisted a chunk of muddy cattail root onto his boat deck. Unknown to Humburg, the clump harbored a 2 1/2-inch leather backed, giant water bug which, upon taking offense to being relocated, delivered a painful stab with its hypodermic nose piece. More alarming than the acute pain was the near immediate discoloration and grotesque swelling of Humburg’s arm -- swelling that continued to escalate until his arm had attained nearly the same circumference as his leg. The hunt was over and Don ended up spending the afternoon reclining on a hospital bed instead of in the cockpit of his duck boat.

Whenever in snake country, experienced hikers remain on constant lookout for slumbering timber rattlers. Although venomous snake bites are rare to the point of being nearly nonexistent in Iowa, no one wants to become an exception to the rule. It should be noted that nearly all snake bites occur when people intentionally mess with rattlers that are minding their own business and only want to be left alone. Having said that, I also admit to messing with a number of snakes myself.

Although now discontinued, the Iowa De-

