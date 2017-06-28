Overturned semi trailer kills 50 hogs in Ventura

by Alli Weaver

On June 26 at approximately 9:58 p.m., Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of 210th street in Ventura for an overturned semi.

Luis Valle, of Ankeny, Iowa was driving the 2017 Volvo tractor truck. The semi’s trailer was fully loaded with approximately 150 hogs.

Traveling south on Apple Avenue in Ventura, Valle turned the vehicle east onto 210th Street. During the turn, the trailer, full of hogs, left the roadway and overturned to its side into the ditch.

The semi and trailer were completely totaled, and approximately 50 hogs were killed in the accident.

The driver was not injured, but was issued a citation for failure to maintain control of the vehicle according to a report by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department.