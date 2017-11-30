Ornaments remain on The Giving Tree

Wishes of local families appear on tree

There is still time to participate in The Giving Tree program, run cooperatively by the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter along with the Clear Lake Community School District.

Approximately one-third of the 184 ornaments put on the tree Nov. 15 remain available for checkout.

Sign-up forms for the Giving Tree were distributed in the Clear Lake School District and sent home with those attending Head Start and Lake Town Charlie Brown. The Clear Lake School District is in charge of distributing, as well as processing the forms filled out by parents specifying needs they have for their children. The school district then provides the Mirror-Reporter with ornaments representing the needs of each child. Other ornaments will list the size of a family requesting a food gift card.

Gifts must be brought to the Mirror-Reporter office by Wednesday, Dec. 13. Gifts will be organized for families as they are received at the Clear Lake Mirror Reporter. Families will be notified when gifts are ready for pick up.

For more than a quarter of a century, the Giving Tree has helped to make the holidays a little brighter for Clear Lake area families. This year, thanks to Share Life, donations of cash and food cards for Giving Tree families are tax-deductible.

The 28th annual Giving Tree is on display in the Mirror-Reporter office at 12 N. 4th St. The office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.