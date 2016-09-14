Ordinance in the works to monitor short-term rental properties

Single family homes in Clear Lake used as short-term vacation rentals may soon require a permit to make home owners more accountable for their guests’ behavior.

City Administrator Scott Flory brought up the issue to the City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. While the topic was not formally discussed, and a request for a work group to develop an ordinance was approved, at least one Council member seemed reluctant to pursue the idea.

“Clear Lake, as a vacation destination, may be one of the few to not have an ordinance,” said Flory, adding he feels that with the growth of vacation rental websites such as Airbnb.com and others, short term property rentals will continue to grow. “At a hotel, you would call the hotel manager and ask someone to turn down the noise. In this situation (home rental), you’d have to defer to the police department to come… and that’s only a short-term fix. A week later another tenant will be in. There doesn’t seem to be much in the way of consequences for home owners who are not good neighbors.”

The genesis for creating an ordinance arose from recurring complaints the city has received about loud noises into the early morning hours, said Flory.

He proposed creation of a work group, comprised of city leaders, short term rental property owners and the general public, to develop an ordinance which would address issues such as occupancy limits, necessary safety standards similar to those required of hotels and bed and breakfasts, parking requirements and more.

“It’s way too early to talk about what this would entail, but it would likely be some sort of permit system,” said Flory. “It would hold homeowners accountable. The emphasis is to make these properties good neighbors. Develop a process to follow if (someone) is adversely affected, so local government can deal with it. We currently don’t have a process short of calling police.”

