One Vision leader announces resignation

Jeff Nichols, who joined One Vision as its chief executive officer in 2014, has announced his resignation from the position, effective Sept. 30.

During his tenure with the organization, Nichols helped lead the transition of more than 120 supported individuals from a large group-home setting to smaller, community-based homes; the launch of a second Children’s Autism Center in Fort Dodge; the opening of several new businesses providing additional revenue to reduce the organization’s reliance on Medicaid funding; and the redevelopment to One Vision’s Clear Lake campus into a neighborhood focused on active senior living.

Nichols has accepted a position as CEO of Minnesota Autism Center, an opportunity he said will take him closer to his children and grandchildren in the Twin Cities. He begins his new role Oct. 1.

“I will greatly miss One Vision and the staff, board and stakeholders I’ve come to know,” Nichols said. “I firmly believe One Vision is a phenomenal organization with the support of incredibly committed staff, board members and community. I have no doubt the organization will continue to be a leader in providing services for people of all abilities throughout the region. I am honored to have had the opportunity to be One Vision’s CEO.”

The organization’s board of directors also announced that Mark Dodd, One Vision chief operating officer, will serve as interim CEO.

“We are very sorry to see Jeff leave One Vision,” said Vickie Snyder, president of One Vision’s Board of Directors. “The organization greatly benefited from Jeff’s leadership and tenure here; nearly every facet of the organization was strengthened. A search committee has been formed and will immediately launch a national search for Jeff’s replacement. We look forward to what the future holds for One Vision as we continue to expand