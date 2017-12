After spending half of the year under construction, the Main Avenue sidewalk restoration is nearing completion. Crews were working on the last phase of the brick and concrete sidewalk replacement Monday. According to Public Works Director Joe Weigel, concrete work was expected to be complete by mid-week, with installation of brick pavers to follow. The project will be completed yet this year, he said. The Main Avenue project spanned from the lake to 8th Street.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.